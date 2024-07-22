GWI advances interventions to improve Kwakwani’s sanitation, water supply networks

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is advancing interventions to ensure better water distribution and sanitation systems in Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), where more than 7000 persons would benefit from the improved services.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the water company, Shaik Baksh led a technical team on a site assessment in the community over the weekend where he inspected the water treatment plant and storage facilities and held discussions with the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated (KUI).

The team also visited several areas where GWI is leading infrastructural upgrades to the sanitation network as part of the Caribbean Regional Fund for Wastewater Management+ Guyana Project (CReW+). Approximately $35 million is being invested in Kwakwani under this project.

KUI, a subsidiary of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited, is responsible for managing Kwakwani’s main utility services including water and sanitation. Its General Manager Winston Rozario and staff updated the GWI personnel on challenges with water supply and distribution including blockages in the system that contribute to low water levels in some areas.

Currently, water is supplied to residents for three hours in the morning and another three during the afternoon. KUI requested GWI’s support to improve these services.

Baksh, however, noted his satisfaction with the existing water treatment and storage system, the environmental upkeep of the facilities and the existence of a good water source, which are key for continued service. He assured that GWI, based on its evaluation, will develop an improvement programme to support Kwakwani’s water quality and supply.

He emphasised the need for data on the distribution network so GWI’s technical personnel can comprehensively evaluate the needs and identify solutions. Data is required for production, storage, and consumption. The GWI and KUI teams agreed that there is a need for greater public awareness on water conservation and storage especially since the community is supplied with non-revenue water.

With regards to sanitation, the CReW project is almost 75 per cent completed in Kwakwani with activities such as the clearing of blockages in the more than 70-year-old sewerage network, upgrades to damaged chambers, repairs and/or construction of seven septic tanks and adding of tertiary treatment to remove pathogens and nutrients from the waste. Additionally, the project will support the community’s secondary school to upgrade its waste-to-energy facility enabling the students to continue using pig manure to produce cooking gas for their home economics classes.

The project is awarded to local contractor, Sachia Jones Construction and Supplies Services of Kwakwani.

