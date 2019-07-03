GUYTIE 2020 launched

The second edition of the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GUYTIE) was this morning launched at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

With a primary focus on export and investment, the event will be held between February 13-15, 2020.

Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar during the official ceremony said the government is seeking to improve standards in the business sector.

“The locally produced goods will find themselves in the international markets. For this to be realised, we need more than a fair trade. It will take a concerted effort, from every policymaker as well as the private sector to ensure that local producers are able to competitively access markets,” the Business Minister told the gathering.

The Minister said a programme, which will address an export strategy for Guyana, will come on stream in another six months’ time. He said while GUYTIE focuses on creating opportunities for export-ready businesses, it is up to the exhibitors to commit to the process leading to the event.

GUYTIE 2020 will be held a few weeks shy of Guyana commencing production of ‘first oil.’ Minister Rajkumar said the country continues to receive attention from all areas.

“What is happening in Guyana, has caught the attention of the world at large. Guyana has recently been ranked the fastest economy in the world and this is projected to be more pronounced in the coming decades,” he reminded.

GUYTIE’s objectives are to promote packaged local investment opportunities for foreign direct investment and local investment, to prepare and promote export-ready firms to export markets and to highlight Guyana as a preferred destination for business.