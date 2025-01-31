GuySuCo paying Cuban, Indian experts $150M annually

The technical experts from Cuba and India who were brought here to assist the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to revive the sugar industry are costing the State some $150 million annually.

This was revealed by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha as the Consideration of the 2025 Budget Estimates got underway earlier today.

The Guyana Government had brought in technical experts – 11 from Cuba and 7 from India – to support the GuySuCo in its revitalization efforts, focusing on areas such as field management, agro-management and crop management.

Fielding questions from Opposition Member of Parliament, Vinceroy Jordan, Minister Mustapha lauded the work that these foreign experts are doing.

Only recently, a former Technical Director of Operations at GuySuCo criticised the hiring of these experts, saying the Cubans have not made any tangible contributions– something which Mustapha dismissed.

Nevertheless, the agriculture minister went onto assure that with the gains made, sugar production will increase to meet the 2025 target of 101,000 tons.

In Budget 2025, $13.3 Billion was allotted to support the turnaround of GuySuCo following a decrease in production last year.

--- ---