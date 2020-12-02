GuySuCo forges ahead with second crop production target despite challenges

Harvesting of sugar cane across the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) intensifies as production pushes to 52,139 MT of sugar for the Second Crop, 2020.

The Second Crop which spans over twenty weeks, was targeted to produce 69,480 MT of sugar, but continues to be affected severely by the recent onset of the rainy season in early November, 2020 and the consequential effects of COVID 19 on its labour force.

In view of the many challenges, teams across GuySuCo’s three sugar producing Estates (Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt) have implemented systems to continue production in Berbice until December 2020. One of the strategies is greater utilization of the Bell Loaders to accelerate loading of sugar cane onto the punts. The Industrial Relations environment on the Estates remains encouraging.

With an estimated three weeks before the closure of the Second Crop, these measures have resulted in the combined production of 45,060.96 MT of sugar as of week ending November 28, 2020.

The Corporation as part of its strategic economic turn-around plan is working assiduously to reduce the amount of canes being transferred as ‘carry over cane’ to the first crop of 2021.

Further, the Corporation is aggressively moving ahead with its efforts to market packaged sugar, often referred to as direct consumption sugar, among other value added products to markets in the Caribbean, North America and Europe, while packaged sugar and valued added products will be sold at every supermarket and shop locally. (GuySuCo Press Release)