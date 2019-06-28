GuyOil announces price reductions

The Guyana Oil Company Ltd (GUYOIL) has announced a reduction in prices for

Gasolene and Gasoil (LSD) with effect from 14:00hrs today Friday, June 28.

The reduced price for Super 95 Gasolene and Gasoil are as follows:

For retail, SUPER 95 GASOLENE: FROM $224/Liter TO $214/Liter and GASOIL (LSD) FROM $217/Liter TO $203/Liter.

For wholesale, SUPER 95 GASOLENE FROM $214/Liter TO $204/Liter and GASOIL (LSD) FROM $207/Liter TO $193/Liter.

GuyOil said these price reductions were possible due to lower acquisition cost.

GuyOil said it is always cognizant of its role in the Guyana economy and continuously strive to ensure that quality petroleum products are provided at excellent prices.

“Our vast network of Service Stations will continue to ensure that our quality products are

made available to you our valued customers along the entire coastland all the way to Lethem.”

“We look forward to your continued support as we continue to pursue our Motto of

Excellence In Service.”