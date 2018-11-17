Guyhoc Park fire leaves 10 homeless

A family of ten is contemplating their next move after a morning fire ripped apart their Guyhoc Park, Georgetown home in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Based on information received, nine of the occupants were awakened from their slumber after a flickering light was observed at about 03:30h at the Lot 85 Guyhoc Park house.

The mother of eight, 35-year-old Natasha Cadogan related to this publication that one of her daughters alerted her that fire was coming from the rear section of the two-storied house.

As checks were made, it was discovered that the kitchen area was engulfed in flames.

“My daughter went sitting in the back room and then we jump up and then go out and see the fire in the kitchen.”

She explained that the fire spread quickly to other sections of the partially wooden and concrete house so little could’ve been done to save the burning structure. Additionally, to avoid getting injured, her seven children made their way to safety by breaking through the backdoor.

“From the kitchen, we go to out it but it run straight in the bedroom and then everything start happening. They couldn’t get to come out the house. They had to kick down the back door and then everybody run out,” the distraught Cadogan stated.

When this publication arrived at the scene, the entire house was gutted by the fire. Some of the dislocated persons were seeking shelter at a neighbor’s house while the others were examining the rubbles. The only remnants were a detached concrete shed in front of the burnt building, some clothes that were left to dry in the sun and the flooring.

In tears, Cadogan pleaded that she would have lost everything in the blaze and estimates her losses in the millions. While tumbling through the debris, she found some gold jewelry and her husband’s clothes were salvaged.

She could not identify exactly could have caused the fire since, according to her, the stove and all electrical items were turned off.

“We does turn off all we lights them at night…Nothing left on in the kitchen.”

This publication understands that the Cadogan’s husband was away for work and she would usually take care of their children and the house which they shared.

One of her daughters mentioned that the family has been occupying the building for about 15 years and it is the first time there was such an occurrence. Multiple neighbours and bystanders assisted in the ordeal by calling the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) which took a very long time to respond.

Upon arrival, the firefighters allegedly found an illegal wire connected to a utility post in front of the yard that was sourcing electricity from the Guyana Power Light (GPL).

Investigations are continuing.