Guygas rejects claims that its regulator heads are faulty

See statement from Director of Guygas Inc. Siri Persaud:

Guygas extends best wishes for a complete recovery to the families affected by the recent spate of cooking gas (LPG) accidents.

LPG is a highly flammable substance that requires the highest standards of production, handling, and use.

Guygas is proud of its unblemished safety record, founded on the highest industry standards. Inclusive are the quality of our cylinders and fittings. Guygas sells only DOT and ISO-certified cylinders, and CE-approved (Europe) regulators from a Danish company. The same company supplies us with packaged and approved hoses and clamps.

Media reports on January 6 and 7, of the most recent incident involving our competitor’s gas cylinders, quote a relative as saying that the competitor blamed a faulty regulator (head) supplied by Guygas.

Although our regulators are compatible with our competitor’s cylinders, and vice versa, Guygas strongly rejects the assertion regarding our product’s quality, and stands by our quality assurance through the manufacturer’s certification, insurance, and warranty.

Guygas welcomes the probe by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC).

