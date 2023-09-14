Guyanese woman shot dead in T&T; husband wounded

Police in the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago are actively investigating a tragic shooting incident that resulted in the death of a Guyanese woman, identified as Seema Lilman, and critical injury to her common-law husband Rajesh Bridgelal.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning along the 31/4 MM Penal Rock Road, and authorities are working diligently to uncover a possible motive.

According to reports out of the twin island republic, eyewitnesses reported observing two Spanish speaking men leaving the scene after the shooting. While robbery is considered a potential motive, as the couple had reportedly visited a bar where they won some money on gaming machines, no conclusive evidence has yet been found.

Some residents of the area are hesitant to speak with Trinidadian authorities due to concerns for their safety, highlighting the unsettling impact this incident has had on the community.

One anonymous woman shared that her 12-year-old daughter was traumatised after hearing the gunshots in what is typically a quiet neighbourhood.

It was reported that the couple had been returning home from the wake of a family friend and schoolteacher when the tragedy occurred. It was reported that a white Nissan AD Wagon collided head-on with their dark green Mazda 323 just a short distance from their rented home.

Gunmen from the white car opened fire on the couple before fleeing in a silver Nissan Note which had been waiting nearby.

The Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of gunshots. They discovered that the registration plate on the AD Wagon (PDD 1597) was falsified. Both vehicles involved in the collision sustained damage, with the Mazda (PBS 5840) showing signs of bullet holes in its front, and a shattered windshield.

Lilman, was found dead in the left front passenger seat of the Mazda, her body bearing gunshot wounds.

A resident who was awakened by the sound of gunfire detailed seeing two men of Hispanic descent entering the Nissan Note, which drove away. He provided details about their appearance, noting that they were both unmasked.

Bridgelal, who suffered gunshot wounds to his face and body, was found staggering along the road shortly after the assailants had fled. He was assisted by a resident, but lost consciousness soon after sharing that he had been attacked and his wife shot.

Crime scene investigators in Trinidad and Tobago have said they collected several 5.56 shell casings, and a district medical officer pronounced Lilman dead at the scene. Her body was subsequently taken to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary to await a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre in Port of Spain.

