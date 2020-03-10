Guyanese woman killed in Brooklyn murder-suicide

A Guyanese woman was reportedly shot multiple times by her husband who later committed suicide in a parked SUV Sport utility vehicle on Monday at Louisiana Ave and Twin Pines Drive East in Starrett City, Brooklyn, New York.

The dead woman has been identified as 39-year-old Petula Myrtil while the suspect was Andre Myrtil, a Haitian national. Based on reports carried by NY Daily News, the shooting took place at about 09:15h.

The woman was shot about the body while her husband has a single gunshot wound to his head.

The couple reportedly lived at East Flatbush, about two miles from the crime scene with their two young children.

The report further stated that the couple was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“I‘ve never seen no altercations,” next-door neighbour Lillian Shennida said of the couple. “They had two sons — usually he [Andre] would take them to school around the corner,” the report also quoted persons as saying, the Daily News reported.