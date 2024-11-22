Guyanese wins prestigious Lambeth Cross for outstanding service

Sheran Harper, A.A., has been awarded the Cross of St Augustine for Services to the Anglican Communion, recognising her exceptional contributions over more than 20 years.

The Cross of St Augustine is awarded to members of the Anglican Communion who have made significant contributions to the life of the worldwide Communion, or to a particular autonomous church within Anglicanism. As a volunteer leader within the Mothers’ Union, Harper has played a transformative role, rising to serve as its Worldwide President and representing the Archbishop of Canterbury on the World Council of Religions for Peace.

Her work has focused on fostering peace, reconciliation, and combating poverty, violence, and injustice globally. Harper’s influence extends beyond her Guyanese roots, where she has contributed to her local church and served on the National Commission for the Family (2012–2015). She has traveled to over 20 countries, promoting parenting and economic empowerment and spearheading key initiatives such as MULOA (Mothers’ Union Listens, Observes, and Acts).

Her leadership during the pandemic enabled the Mothers’ Union to embrace digital connectivity, enhancing global collaboration. Under her presidency, she guided the creation of a strategic plan aimed at addressing societal challenges up to 2026. Harper’s dedication was further showcased during her keynote speech at the 2022 Lambeth Conference, addressing peace and reconciliation, marking her as an influential voice within the Anglican Communion.

Sheran Harper, a member of St Sidwell’s Anglican Church, is the wife of Guyanese cricket legend Roger Harper. She is also the recipient of Guyana’s Golden Arrow of Achievement (AA).

In 2018, Harper defied tradition when she became the first non-British resident to be elected as the Worldwide President of the 142-year-old Mothers’ Union (MU). The MU has over four million members in 84 countries across the globe. Harper studied at the University of the West Indies School of Physical Therapy. She undertook her Clinical Practice at Guy’s Hospital in London and then worked with the Health Ministry in Guyana where she opened and managed new physiotherapy departments in hospitals throughout the country and lectured on the Rehabilitation Therapists Programme. She had stopped working to focus on her calling of serving the MU.

She has served as a volunteer at all levels from parish, to diocese and to province and is currently a Worldwide Trustee. She was also the Worldwide Parenting Trainer where she rolled out Mothers’ Union Parenting programmes in 23 countries across the globe. Her expertise is often called upon and she has been a spokesperson in her region for Mothers’ Union on various inter-faith and international panels and forums.

