Guyanese teen stabbed to death in Suriname

A 17-year-old Guyanese was stabbed to death in neighbouring Suriname by two juveniles.

Dead is Rolly McPherson.

Surinamese Waterkant online news agency reported that the teen died on Friday.

Reports are that he was stabbed with a sharp object at his home on the Majosteeg in Latour, Suriname. Two juvenile suspects fled on foot following the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the two boys would have gotten into a fight with McPherson.

During the fight the teen was stabbed to his chest and died on the spot.

Police in Suriname have since launched an investigation.