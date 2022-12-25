Guyanese spirit is indomitable – Opposition Leader

For many, this is not the kind of Christmas we were hoping to celebrate. We had hoped that the blessings of our natural wealth would have brought more personal prosperity, more happiness, and less stress and struggle. Instead, this, our first “oil Christmas”, has arrived with many families worse off than before.

But the Guyanese spirit is indomitable. Despite the hardships, let us celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and remind ourselves that He came on earth to give us love, joy, and hope. Let our hearts therefore be filled with warmth, kindness, and generosity for our families and all others who are dear to us. Let us wish our fellow citizens God’s blessings throughout the season.

Yes, the cost of the living is burdensome. But we know you will still ensure the pepperpot, garlic pork, ginger beer, and black cake taste as delicious as always. We know you will still ensure your children can enjoy the festivities. Let us spare a moment, however, to remember those who, through illnesses or other misfortunes, are unable to celebrate as they would wish. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.

Christmas season is a time for selflessness, togetherness, the rekindling of our spirits, and the opening of our hearts. As citizens, let us each commit to upholding these Christmas values throughout the coming year so that our nation can become one of the best countries to live in.

Yes, we should be enjoying a happier Christmas. Yes, there should be more joy in the air. But let us make the most of what we have in the hope of a better tomorrow. Let us give thanks unto the Lord for enduring another year.

We end with a quote from Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Special season greetings to all! May God bless you and your family