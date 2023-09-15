Guyanese Rea Harris tops Hugh Wooding Law School

Guyanese Rea Harris has been named valedictorian of the 2023 Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) graduating class and has also copped a series of special prizes.

She was enrolled in the Trinidad-based law school’s two-year Legal Education Certificate (LEC) course—the final academic qualification to practise law in the Anglophone Caribbean.

Harris also copped the Mediation Board of Trinidad & Tobago Prize for Excellence in Mediation Studies, the Book Specialists Prize for Best Overall Performance – Academic and Extracurricular Activities – and the Book Specialists Prize for Second Outstanding Year II Student.

The Attorney General’s Chambers and Legal Affairs Ministry on behalf of the Government of Guyana has congratulated the attorney-in-waiting on this remarkable feat.

In a post via his Facebook page, Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC said that Harris was attached to the Attorney General’s Chambers while studying for her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Guyana (UG) and then later completed her law school In-Service Training at his Chambers.

She was UG’s best-graduating law school for 2021 and for this accomplishment, she was presented with the Pro Chancellor’s Award by Education Minister Priya Manickchand.

“The Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs is proud to celebrate Ms. Harris’s accomplishments and look forward to witnessing her continued success as she embarks on her legal career. We hope that she will continue to shine as a beacon of excellence and contribute significantly to the benefit of our country and its citizens,” Nandlall expressed.

