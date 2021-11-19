Guyanese man shot dead during argument with wife’s cousin in Suriname

A Guyanese man was on Tuesday evening shot dead in Bilawatra, near Nieuw Jacobkondre in the administrative district of Upper Saramacca in Suriname, during an altercation.

The dead man has been identified as 54-year-old Elan Zore of Bilawatra, Upper Saramacca.

Based on reports coming out of the country, the man was shot by his wife’s cousin during an argument that escalated into a scuffle.

It was reported that the victim returned home and was engaged in woodworking. He reportedly spoke to the suspect about something he did wrong.

In retaliation, the suspect, who fled the scene, armed himself with a shotgun and fired two shots at the victim. Zore ran away, but after a while, the suspect returned and again fired at him. He died on the spot.

“He lived in the village for years, and had become part of us,” A middle-aged woman related. She still can’t comprehend that ‘Big Man’ is no more, a news entity reported.

According to Police information, the perpetrator has barely returned to the village for a few days to settle in.

District Commissioner (DC) of Sipaliwini, Walter Bonjaski, confirmed the incident to Suriname Herald. He said the villagers no longer have any respect for the traditional authority. This behaviour, he said, is a cause for concern, because the villagers also have no fear of the Police.

Bonjaski further said that many cases of murder have been reported in the recent period. Another man, better known as “Barba”, was previously found lifeless in the water. The regional Police Commander, Ruben Kensen of Brokopondo, reported that the case is still under investigation. The case has been handed over to the Capital Crimes Department.