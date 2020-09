The Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF), on Sunday, said that Monesh Persaud, a native of Guyana who was reported as missing, has been found alive.

According to the Barbados Nation, 35-year-old Persaud, who resides at Belview Gap, Waterford, St Michael, was the subject of a missing person bulletin.

The RBPF expressed thanks to the media and public for the assistance in locating Persaud, Barbados Nation reported.