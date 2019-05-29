Guyanese man charged for human trafficking in Florida

A Guyanese man is facing human trafficking charges in the United States after allegations that he had sexual activities with a minor, who had been trafficked by a relative.

Latchman Kaladeen, 49, of Wesley Chapel, Florida was on May 17, 2019 identified by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida as one of nine men allegedly involved in sexual activities of the same minor.

The men were charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Kaladeen, according to Henando Sheriff Al Nienhuis was previously deported in 2005 and is currently on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer and is expected to be deported again once his case for the current case is completed.

According to the Sheriff Al Nienhuis, Kaladeen has also been arrested last year for solicitation of a prostitute and was able to avoid a detainer by using one of several aliases which the department has identified.

According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip in May 2017 about ads on the now-shuttered website Backpage featuring the girl.

An undercover operation was launched within 24 hours and led investigators to a filthy Hernando County home with bare concrete floors strewn with animal urine and feces, the sheriff said, where the victim lived with the accused trafficker. The victim was taken to a safe house for juvenile victims of trafficking outside the area.

According to the report, the two-year investigation relied on interviews and documents to work through the prior six months, Nienhuis said. Investigators found that the accused trafficker posted the ads on Backpage and took money from clients, and sometimes left the girl with them overnight in other counties.

Also arrested were Luigi Barile of Spring Hill who was arrested in Hernando County, Matthew Doyle of Spring Hill arrested Hernando County, Joseph Easton of Inverness, Bryan Joseph Giguire, James William Hancock, Shawn Christopher Henson, Jason Michael Raulerson and Lawrence Edward Kemble.

Doyle is 39-year-old Fire Service lieutenant, while Luigi Barile is a 38-year-old restaurateur and co-owner of the popular Chefs of Napoli II.