Guyanese Law Professor Rudolph James dies

Distinguished Law profession Rudolph James passed away on Monday in the United States, where he had travelled to seek medical treatment after falling ill last year.

He was 85 at the time of his death.

Professor James, who taught law in Guyana and Africa, also headed the University of Guyana’s (UG’s) Department of Law from 1999 to 2004.

Most recently, he served on an advisory committee for the establishment of a local law school and as a Commissioner on the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) established to examine and make recommendations to resolve issues and uncertainties surrounding the individual, joint or communal ownership of lands.

Professor James also co-authored a book with fellow Professor Harold Lutchman titled, “Law and the Political Environment in Guyana”.

President David Granger joined the list of persons who were saddened by Professor James’ death.