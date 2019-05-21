Guyanese killed after motorcycle slams into garbage truck in Queens NY

A Guyanese biker was on Monday evening killed while his friend is rendered critical after the motorcycle on which they were travelling slammed into a garbage truck in Queens, New York.

The dead man has been identified as Devendra ‘Joey’ Deonarine, 30, formerly of Bloomfield Village, Corentyne Berbice.

The pillion rider was identified as Christopher Sansarran.

Reports on PIX 11 New reported that the two men were riding a 1986 Honda motorcycle at a high rate of speed going westbound on Liberty Avenue toward 157th Street. Police stated that the motorcycle struck a private sanitation truck as it was backing up in the vicinity of the location.

Both men were reportedly ejected from the motorcycle, sustaining severe body trauma. The injured men were taken to the Jamaica Hospital where Deonarine was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sansarran remains in hospital and his condition is listed as stable but critical.

The report further stated that the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is conducting an investigation into the accident.

Deonarine left Guyana about seven years ago where he got married and has one child.