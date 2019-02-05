Guyanese Keemo Paul replaces Holder for final Test vs England

(CMC) — In-form all-rounder Keemo Paul has replaced suspended West Indies captain Jason Holder in the 14-man squad for the final Test of the three-match series against England starting in St Lucia on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Paul has played two Tests, the last coming against India in Rajkot last October. He was also a member of the one-day and Twenty20 side which toured Bangladesh last December.

Since his return to the Caribbean, Paul has been in excellent form, taking 20 wickets in his three appearances in the first class tournament for four-time reigning champions and current leaders Guyana Jaguars.

He also lashed a whirlwind unbeaten 66 against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in Port of Spain last weekend, in Jaguars’ sixth round encounter.

“He is having a good showing in the West Indies first-class championship at the moment,” chief selector Courtney Browne said.

Holder was slapped with a 40 per cent fine of his match fee and a one-match ban, after West Indies found themselves two overs short of their quota in the second Test in Antigua.

The hosts crushed England by 10 wickets inside three days to take a winning 2-0 lead and reclaim the coveted Wisden Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, meanwhile, remains in the 14-man squad despite the death of his mother, Sharon, last Saturday.

Browne praised the 22-year-old’s strength for continuing to play in spite of his grief.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Alzarri and his family on the passing of his mother. His heroics in the Test match were outstanding and shows a player of great character,” he said.

In Holder’s absence, opener Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the unit.

SQUAD – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican.