Guyanese jewellers upbeat about the establishment of Gold Jewellery Hub in Barbados

Several local jewellers are optimistic about the establishment of a Guyana Gold Jewellery Hub in Barbados. The jewellers visited Barbados over the weekend to view the proposed locations for the hub and to meet with officials of Export Barbados and the Central Bank.

While there, the jewellers also got a first-hand look at several established jewellery outlets in Barbados.

The establishment of Gold Jewellery Hub is part of the St Barnabas Accord reached between President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Mia Mottley.

Speaking after the visit, Rampersud Gopaul of Gopaul’s Jewellery said his establishment is pleased to be a part of the St. Barnabas Accord that will rejuvenate Guyana’s rich historic heart of commerce and reignite Guyana’s reputation as Eldorado the Country rich with Gold.

“It is our view that the project comprising of a modern mix of jewelers in this hub will connect Guyana with Barbados in the most positive and superior way,” Gopaul noted.

He believes Barbados’ status as a leading tourism destination in the region, makes it an ideal trading hub. “Gopaul’s Jewellery advocates that we should embrace the opportunity to market Guyana as a country rich in Gold. This development will transform Guyana into a modern reality, supporting trade, tourism, and growth to secure a golden future,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Stephen Jacobs of Jacobs’ Jewellery, who was also a part of the delegation, extended much gratitude to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Government of Barbados for providing the opportunity for Guyanese Jewellers to showcase their skills and Guyana’s gold to Barbados and the rest of the world. “We are highly anticipating being a part of the “Barbados Jewellery Hub,” Jacobs stated.

Karl Gobin of Gobin’s Jewellery also spoke highly of the initiative. “Guyana distinctive Gold is one of the most recognized minerals in so many countries and I can say with absolute certainty that our Gold being displayed in Barbados will bring so many opportunities to those in the Gold industry,” Gobin said.

Also a part of the visit, was Kevin Narine of Steve’s Jewellery. He described the trip as trip as insightful. He added that the hub presents a great opportunity for jewellers to showcase their merchandise in Barbados.

The Gold Jewellery Hub will see up to 15 Jewellers from Guyana establishing stores at a prominent mall in Bridgetown that is in the heart of the tourist shopping district. There is a high demand for Gold in Barbados and the quality and creativity of the jewellery produced in Guyana is of particular interest to residents of Barbados and tourists. The Gold Jewellery hub is expected to become a reality in nine months.

However, jewellers will also be given an opportunity to showcase their products at the Agrofest slated for May 26-29 in Barbados.