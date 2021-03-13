Guyanese fishermen robbed in alleged piracy attack

A group Essequibo Coast fishermen have been reportedly robbed of food, fuel, cellular phones and about $100,000 in fish, late Wednesday night.

The police say the incident occurred at Kamwatta, Waini River in the North-West District.

The victims are: 26-year-old Kumar Narine of Essequibo Coast, 22-year-old Joel D’Aguiar of Barima River N.W.D, and two juveniles – both of Barima River N.W.D.

The young men alleged that they were attacked by six (6) men armed with firearms speaking English and Spanish.

After the ordeal the victims made thier way to Morawhanna Police Station where they made a report late this afternoon.

Arrangements are being made for them to be interviewed and have statements taken. Investigations ongoing.