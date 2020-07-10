Guyanese fear of becoming infected with COVID-19 has decreased – DCMO

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has found that Guyanese fears of becoming infected with COVID-19 has decreased.

This was revealed by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle on Thursday.

She explained that respondents from all ten administrative regions have indicated that the level of fear of becoming infected with COVID-19 has decreased from 81.6% to 53.5% over a period of four weeks.

Further, she said 30% of respondents reported that they are unwilling to give up their daily practice and adhere to guidelines provided.

On the other hand, the DCMO noted that over 70% of respondents indicated that they wear a mask when out in public while 58% of respondents said that they observe the 6ft social distancing as per the guidelines.

Moreover, 76% of the respondents indicated that they wash or sanitise their hands frequently.

According to the DCMO, the information gathered indicates that most persons are aware of what is needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Therefore it begs this question: what is preventing you from acting on your knowledge?” she asked.

“Fear moved from 82 % to 54% indicating that there may be fatigue when it comes to the public’s response to the messages concerning COVID 19. It is important that you understand that despite the 6% death rate that there is no prediction as to who will have a fatal case or a mild one and therefore it is in your best interest to prevent infection in the first place,” she stated.

Dr Gordon-Boyle further posited that “30% of you are unwilling to give up your freedoms in order to adhere to the guidelines that could save your life. At the same time, 70% of us have made the sacrifice for ourselves and fellow man. Guys, get with the program!! Where is your regard for the lives of others?”

Additionally, she said “the majority of you are indeed observing the protocols and so its just for the few stragglers to join the band wagon.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Guyana to date is 286.