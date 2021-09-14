Guyanese engineers arrive in The Netherlands to prepare to work on Prosperity FPSO

Seven graduate engineers from SBM Offshore’s Graduate Engineering Programme arrived in the Netherlands on August 10, 2021, to begin training in preparation to work on the Prosperity Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), which is under construction in Singapore.

They will spend the next six months in The Netherlands working alongside the project team on the development plans for the Prosperity FPSO, to gain meaningful exposure and experiences throughout the vessel’s lifecycle.

The Graduate Engineers are Malik Lewis, Raymond Luckhoo, Kishaun Lall, Paula Ceres, Daniel Troyer, Tanisha Selby and Andy Sattan. They were all recruited from the University of Guyana (UG) earlier this year.

Their journey began on July 26, when they travelled to Suriname, where they were placed in quarantine for two weeks, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. After their period of quarantine, they departed Suriname on August 9 for The Netherlands.

Following this aspect of the training, they will then move on to Singapore for another six months, where they will be receiving hands-on training and will be engrossed in the practical aspects of engineering on the Prosperity FPSO. They will then return to Guyana to complete their training and await placement on the Prosperity FPSO, when it begins operations at the Payara field.

SBM Offshore’s Graduate Engineering programme is a model project that seeks to empower, train and prepare young Guyanese for promising careers in the country’s oil and gas sector. It is geared towards building and developing key competencies needed in the local petroleum industry.

The company’s Human Resource Manager, Onecia Johnson stated, “SBM Offshore takes its commitment to local content very seriously and is leaving no stone unturned in the engagement and upliftment of Guyana and Guyanese in the oil and gas sector.”