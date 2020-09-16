Guyanese dies in road accident in Antigua

Authorities in Antigua are investigating a fatal accident which resulted in the death of a Guyanese man over the past weekend.

According to the Antigua Newsroom, the accident occurred around 11:55 pm last Saturday on Friars Hill Road, in the vicinity of Sir Wright George Police Academy.

The allegations are that Vijai Persaud of Hodges Bay, who was the driver of a silver/grey Honda Step Wagon C 16005, was travelling from west to east on the said road at a high rate of speed.

Persaud reportedly lost control of the vehicle, and ran off the southern side of the road, causing the vehicle to flip several times, before it came to a stop.

The victim’s body was reportedly thrown from the wreckage and was found lying face down.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead approximately 12:31 am on Sunday 13th September. His body was removed to Barnes Funeral Home, the Antigua Newsroom reported.

Last week, police on the Island warned residents to slow down after 67 traffic accidents were recorded in one week alone.