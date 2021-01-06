Guyanese cricketer Romario Shepherd tests positive for COVID-19

Guyanese cricketer Romario Shepherd has tested positive for COVID-19 according to sources within the cricketing fraternity.

While it still remains a delicate situation, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) is yet to make an official announcement.

According to Andrew Mason of the Mason and Guest Radio show in Barbados, who broke the news, Shepherd will not be en-route to Bangladesh from January 8.

Appearing on the Mason and Guest Radio show, CWI Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Johnny Grave noted that CWI will make an official announcement later today (January 6) when all the remaining COVID-19 test results are available, and the replacement player for Shepherd in the One Day International squad will be disclosed.

