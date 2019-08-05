Guyanese cricketer charged for assaulting Police Officer

Guyanese cricketer, Christopher Barnwell was earlier today slapped with an assault charge when appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The 32-year-old cricketer appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs and pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on March 23, 2019, he assaulted Police officer, Trevor Ben at Thomas Lands, Georgetown during a cricket match.

Based on reports received, the two men were engaged in a heated argument which escalated into a scuffle. It was at this time, Barnwell allegedly pushed Ben to the ground.

Persons intervened and the matter was reported to the Police. After an investigation, the assault charge was instituted against the cricketer.

He was granted bail in the sum of $30,000 and the matter was adjourned for August 19.