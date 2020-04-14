Guyanese couple dies hours apart from coronavirus in Houston

Dead: Tesrun Wahaab and Abdul WahaabA US-based Guyanese woman is mourning the death of both her parents after they died within hours of one another over the weekend, according to a report from Click 2 Houston News.

Guyana nationals; Abdul Ahad Wahab, 74, and Tazroon Wahab, 71, both died at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land from complications related to Coronavirus, according to Waheeda Hussain, the couple’s daughter.

Hussain said her parents moved to Houston in January to be closer to family.

“It was just so fast,” Hussain said. “I dropped my parents off at the ER — my dad on Friday, and my mom on Saturday, and not even a week in the hospital, they passed away,” she told the Houston-based news outfit.

According to Hussain, she too tested positive for the virus. As she recovers, she is also mourning the loss of her parents.

“My mom was my best friend,” Hussain said. “My mom, I could tell her anything and everything. My dad always told jokes; he spoiled us rotten. There was nothing we could ever do that would be wrong.”

Hussain said her parents decline was quick. Her father was on a ventilator and her mother was sedated. Hussain said she was able to say goodbye via video conference.

“In Islam, we have where we do Koran recitations,” Hussain said. “We were able to recite the Koran for them and, just as their last Islamic rights so they would have that passing, for them to be at peace.”

Hussain’s heartbreak though, turned quickly to frustration as she believes people are not taking the pandemic seriously.

“It’s not a game, it’s not a joke, it’s not a hoax. Coronavirus is taking lives,” Hussain said. “If you don’t have to go out, do not leave your house. Use the hand sanitizers, use the gloves, use the mask, use whatever you can to protect you and your family members.”

Hussain continues to recover in self-quarantine, Click 2 Houston news reported.