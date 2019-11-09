Guyanese couple dead in NYC murder/suicide

A Guyanese couple in New York City is now dead after the husband reportedly killed his 27-year-old wife before taking his life on Friday evening.

Dead are Donne “Rehanna” Dojoy and her 33-year-old husband Dinhwar Budhidat.

According to media reports in NY, Budhidat reportedly stabbed Dojoy multiple times at his Albert Road, Ozone Park home in Queens. He then informed a relative via text message of what he had done and threatened to kill himself.

Relatives later found the dead woman in the apartment while the husband was found hanging from a tree about 1 1/2 miles away.

It was reported that the couple was newly wedded but were not living together at the time of the incident.