Guyanese charged with killing doubles vendor in T&T; nabbed while boarding flight to Guyana

A 20-year-old Guyanese man has been charged in Trinidad with murdering Chaguanas doubles vendor Dhroop “Pie” Jagessar. According to a report in the Trinidad Newsday, the murder suspect was arrested by police at the Piarco Airport in Trinidad last week when he, along with a woman, tried boarding a flight that was bound for for Guyana.

Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III, however, released the 52-year-old Guyanese woman who was held with the suspect. She is a close relative of Jagessar who was chopped to death last Monday at Susheela Drive, Chase Village in Chaguanas, the Newsday reported.

At about 2 am on Tuesday, security personnel at the Piarco airport arrested them while trying to get on a plane to Guyana. Police learnt that hours earlier, between 8 pm and 10 pm, Jagessar was chopped and killed.

A few days ago, legal officer PC Kyrn Lewis from the bureau, submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. On Friday evening Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul advised police to charge the man and release the woman.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court today (Monday), the Newsday reported.

 

