Guyanese can light our individual inner light and together create a brighter Guyana – Harmon is Diwali Message

Diwali 2020 message from the Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon

My fellow Guyanese, as we celebrate with our Hindu brothers and sisters the festival of Diwali, we are reminded that light always triumphs over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

As we light our diyas, let us remember that just as the way was lit for the triumphant return of Lord Rama, we as Guyanese can light our individual inner light and together create a brighter Guyana – one free from bigotry, ignorance, discrimination and prejudice.

As we celebrate, we do so cognizant of what we in Guyana and indeed the world over, continue to confront and what is perhaps the greatest public health challenge of our lifetime – the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we partake in this year’s festivities, let us do so responsibly, remembering to practice social distancing, wear our masks and wash or sanitize our hands as necessary.

It is up to us individually and collectively to fight this pandemic, as the installed government has demonstrated its ineptitude and inability to curb the rapid spread of the disease.

On behalf of the APNU+AFC Coalition, I take this opportunity to extend Shubh Diwali to our beloved Hindu brothers and sisters and to all Guyanese.