Guyanese businesses looking to forge new partnerships, expand market access at Agro Fest 2025 in Barbados

See below for a statement from GO-Invest on Guyana’s participation in Barbados’ Agro Fest:

Guyana Delegation to Showcase Economic Growth and Regional Collaboration at Agro Fest 2025

The Guyana Office for Investment is gearing up for its fourth consecutive participation in Agro Fest 2025, reinforcing Guyana’s commitment to regional collaboration, agricultural expansion, and economic diversification. Organized by the Barbados Agricultural Society, Agro Fest 2025 will be held from February 21–23, 2025, at Queen’s Park in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Guyana Office for Investment’s participation in this event aligns directly with His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Vision 2030 and Beyond Plan, which outlines a strategic framework for economic transformation in Guyana. The plan focuses on agriculture-led growth, regional food security, and private-sector-driven development, aiming to reduce CARICOM’s food import bill and position Guyana as an agricultural powerhouse in the Caribbean.

Leading Guyana’s delegation at Agro Fest 2025 is Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Government of

Guyana, Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, who remains a key advocate for Guyana’s economic expansion and regional integration; advancing President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision of Guyana being at the helm of Food security, globally.

“As Guyana leads in food security and economic diversification, Agro Fest 2025 provides the perfect platform to showcase our goods and services. With the support of government and private sector initiatives, our businesses are ready to forge new partnerships and expand market access. The signing of agreements for the ferry service and food terminal will enhance trade, reduce logistical barriers, and further boost tourism, cultural exchange, and eco-tourism opportunities between Guyana and Barbados,” said Dr Ramsaroop.

This year, approximately 80 Guyanese businesses will showcase their products and services across key industries, including; Agro-Processing, Tourism, Handicrafts & Garments, Furniture, Cosmetics, Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, Other producers and manufacturers and consultants. These businesses reflect Guyana’s diversified economic landscape and growing influence in the Caribbean market.

In support of these businesses, collectively the Government and Private sector have provided technical and financial assistance. Moreover, the Small Business Bureau has sponsored 12 businesses, while GMC and GNBS have each sponsored five additional businesses. DDL and Tropical Shipping have also facilitated the shipping of two 40-ft containers, ensuring that Guyanese products reach Barbadian consumers efficiently.

A highlight of the Guyana Office for Investment participation will be the B2b event – Agri-Exchange/Diaspora-Connect scheduled for February 24, 2025. This initiative provides a direct engagement platform for businesses from Guyana and Barbados, fostering new trade deals, knowledge-sharing, and long-term investment partnerships while encouraging Diaspora investments.

The success of this event has been evident, with leading Guyanese brands such as Comfort Sleep, Only Coconuts, and Tidy-Up securing a presence in the Barbadian market. Additionally, the Guyana Marketing Corporation successfully established a Guyana Shop in Bridgetown at Sachin Minimart, creating a direct retail avenue for Guyanese products in Barbados.

This year Banks DIH Ltd and Demerara Distillers Ltd. will both host Export market launches as part of the Guyana Pavilion, sensitizing the Barbadian masses of their products including for the first time – DDL’s ‘Topco’, as well as Savannah Milk. On the other hand, Banks DIH will have their wines, cream liquers and selected malt products.

Further, this year, the Guyana Pavilion will introduce two exciting new features. A live Cooking Demonstration – Bringing authentic Guyanese cuisine to visitors, allowing them to experience the country’s rich culinary heritage firsthand and a Virtual Reality Tourism Experience – A 360-degree immersive showcase of Guyana’s stunning landscapes, eco-tourism destinations, and investment-ready locations. These innovations are designed to strengthen Guyana’s brand visibility and attract tourism and business interest.

The Guyana Office for Investment remains committed to initiatives that foster sustainable development, trade expansion, and regional cooperation. Agro Fest 2025 serves as a testament to this commitment, driving economic opportunities and market integration in line with Vision 2030 and beyond.

