Guyanese, Brazilians rescued by Joint Services after being ‘abducted’

See full statement from Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged robbery under arms and abduction committed on four Guyanese and six Brazilians, allegedly by unidentifiable males, all wearing masks and carrying firearms.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 hrs today (Saturday) at GGMC’s Bush Mouth Sub-station at Marudi in the Deep South Rupununi in Region Nine.

A Joint Services team on the ground pursued the suspects who abandoned their vehicle with the persons abducted, all of whom were rescued unharmed.

More details to follow.

--- ---