Guyanese American Crowned Elite Miss Earth USA 2021

Missosology Guyana: Nalicia Ramdyal, a determined 28-year-old Guyanese American was crowned Elite Miss Earth USA 2021 over the weekend in Orlando Florida.

This pageant veteran bested more than 30 delegates from across the country and also copped the Miss Photogenic award, Best in Runway Award and secured a Spokesmodel contract with Queenly; an online pageant selling app along with a US $1000 contract with HOTWORX.

Elite Miss Earth USA is a division of the Miss Earth USA pageant system. Age divisions that progress to the international stage are 13-18 (Teen Miss), 18-28 (Miss), 21-59 (Mrs.) and 26-38 (Elite Miss). All competitive divisions are for female U.S. citizens.

State and regional titles are awarded to those invited to participate at the annual national competition, selected through application / appointed title or through a state pageant. The mission of Miss Earth USA is to provide a platform for America’s women to be a voice for environmental responsibility while featuring these beauties for a cause in fashion, media and leadership opportunities.

Nalicia immigrated to the United States from Guyana when she was 5 years old with her family to live the American dream. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology with a minor in Education from the City University Of New York.

She is currently working as a Special Education Educator for the Department of Education. Nalicia was offered a scholarship from the Department of Education which is allowing her to continue her studies by pursuing her Master Degree to become a Speech Pathologist.

She enjoys being involved with her community along with the Green Team in the public school where she works as one of the sustainability coordinators. She has her own program for the youth called Growing Up Green.

Nalicia is also a Domestic Violence advocate who works closely with various organizations in New York, such as Safe Horizon, to help spread awareness on the epidemic. She has hopes to one day own her own nonprofit organization for Domestic Violence. Her passion to continue making a difference around the world is what lead to her to pageants. Many view pageant girls as just a beautiful face but to her it’s more than just that, it allows her to have a platform. Nalicia knew being a part of pageants would allow her to have a voice and eventually allow her to make a difference.

Through her passion for Performing Arts, she has embraced a fanatical interest in pageantry from an infant growing up, so she participated in three pageants and was fortunate to capture various awards and recognition.

As a lover for Bollywood dancing and a cultural activist, she represented Guyana at the Miss Caribbean Queen Pageant in New York City in 2014; giving others the opportunity to embrace and appreciate who Guyanese are as a nation and copped the first runner up position, Best in Interview, Best in Evening Gown, Best in Talent and Best in Formal Wear Awards. In 2015, she competed in Miss Global International Guyana 2015 and won the People’s Choice Award.

In 2017, she copped the 2nd Runner Up spot and the Miss Congeniality Award at the Miss Universe Guyana Pageant. Most recently, she was a finalist in the Miss NY USA 2020 pageant where she secured the Best in Evening Gown Award.

About Miss Earth USA: As the official national preliminary to Miss Earth, one of the planet’s most reputable, largest and most relevant international pageants. The Miss Earth USA national festivities on January 15-17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Miss Earth USA has been named to Best of Pageantry for several consecutive years in categories of Best Prize Package, Best National Pageant, Best International Pageant, Best National Director, Best Titleholder and More.

Their titleholders are reigning world champions at Miss Earth, Mrs Earth, Miss Eco International, Face of the World Teen and have last won Ms Earth, Teen Earth and multiple elemental titles at Miss Earth. In addition to sending the national winners to represent the USA at the international competition, Miss Earth USA also awards several prizes to delegates during the national pageant, including spokesmodel contracts, invitations to mission trips, waived entry fee in future years, and more.