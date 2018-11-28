Guyana’s Van Lange shines in Joola North American Table-Tennis Championships in US

Jonathan Van Lange continued on his way to becoming one of Guyana’s top young table-tennis players, having starred in the recent Joola North American Team Championships held at the Gaylord National Resort, National Harbour, Maryland, USA.

Van Lange and Titans teammate Krystian Sahadeo winged out for a long stint in the United States of America where they will feature in a number of competitions for the remainder of 2018 before returning in early 2019, with aim of earning high USA point rankings.

The 11-year-old sensation Van Lange, overseas-based Guyanese Shaun Abrams, Yuqiao Zou and Bandhu Paudyal, dominated the Division 10 as they represented the Li Loeber Table Tennis Club. The four youngsters topped Group 2 before whipping Group 1 winners Cidra 3 on their way to the Division 10 title.

Van Lange beat Gilianie Avila in three easy sets 11-6, 11-8, 11-9 before beating Luis Barbosa 11-4, 11-6 and 11-7. Abrams snapped up a three-set win 11-6, 11-9 and 11-5 over Barbosa before defeating Jerall Montijo 11-7, 11-3, 9-11 and 11-9. Zou further extended the carnage with his four-set cop over 7-11, 11-2, 11-7 and 11-6 over an already wounded Montijo.

In the finals between Li Loeber and Cidra 3, Van Lange and Zou ran amok as the former destroyed Luis Rivera 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 and Jesus Rodriguez 11-4, 8-11, 11-5 and 11-7. Zou then dished out some more fire as he burnt Eduardo Sanchez 11-4, 11-7, 6-11 and 11-8 while bettering Rodriguez 11-3, 14-12, 9-11, 12-14 and 11-6.

Abrams suffered the only loss against Sanchez at 12-10, 11-9, 3-11, 10-12 and 2-11, but wrapped up Li Loeber’s victory with a 6-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9 and 11-9 win over Rivera. Li Loeber’s only loss came at the hands of Maryland TTC, who beat them 5-4.