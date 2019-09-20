Guyana’s standing with int’l community being tested – AmCham

See below statement from AMCHAM on the current political situation in Guyana.

The American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AMCHAM Guyana) supports the

joint statement from the Ambassador of the United States of America, H.E. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E Greg Quinn and the European Union Ambassador to Guyana, H.E Ambassador Fernando Ponz Canto, in calling for the President of Guyana to immediately set an elections date in full compliance with Guyana’s constitution.

The Chamber notes that prolonged periods of uncertainty can have dire consequences on business and investor confidence in Guyana, especially foreign investment.

Guyana’s reputable standing within the International Community will be tested if democratic principles give way to partisan politics.

The Chamber, therefore, calls upon the President to abide by the Constitution of

Guyana and the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to set an elections date

immediately.