Guyana’s Shimron Hetmyer can be one of the world’s best batsmen – Harper

In his brief senior career to date, Shimron Hetmyer has demonstrated that he is a talented batsman. However, on paper his figures have not been flattering.

In 16 Tests, the soon-to-be 24-year-old Guyanese batsman, has only managed to score 838 runs at an anemic average of 27.93. His highest Test score is 93 that came against Bangladesh in November 2018. Since then, his highest Test score was 81 against England in Bridgetown in January 2019.

In the shorter forms of the game, Hetmyer has been marginally better. In One Day Internationals he has scored 1430 runs, averaging 36.66 and in T20s 1476 runs at an average of 25.44.

Notwithstanding, CWI Chief Selector Roger Harper believes Hetmyer possesses the potential to be so much more starting with the upcoming series against New Zealand next month.

“I would like to think that having missed the tour [of England], he’s hungry to get back and anxious to show what a quality player he is in all formats of the game, especially in Test cricket,” Harper said of Hetmyer, who declined an invitation to be a member of the West Indies team during their three-Test #raisethebat tour in July.

“I personally think Hetmyer has the ability to be one of the best batsmen in the world, in Test cricket as well.

“As he gets to understand the rhythm of Test cricket and the approach needed, I think he’ll show that; so this is an opportunity for him to showcase his skill and talent, and help the team to build big totals.”

The West Indies will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand from November 27 to November 15. (Sportsmax)