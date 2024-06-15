Guyana’s ‘Rich Heritage’ on show at GBTI’s newly designed ATM room

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has partnered with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) to redesign its automated teller machine (ATM) room at the Giftland Mall, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The newly redesigned ATM Room is themed to celebrate Guyana’s rich heritage in keeping with the bank’s tagline – ‘We See Guyana Through Your Eyes’. GBTI plans to replicate this at all its ATM branches across the country.

See below for the full statement from GBTI:

Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its newly redesigned ATM room at the Giftland Mall, featuring breathtaking images of Guyana’s Kaieteur Falls. This initiative, in partnership with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), underscores GBTI’s commitment to celebrating and promoting the unique beauty and diversity of our beloved country.

A Message from GBTI’s Strategy and Channels Manager- Christina De Agrella:

“At GBTI, we believe in the importance of community and cultural preservation. This ATM Enhancement Project is a testament to our dedication to not only providing excellent banking services but also contributing positively to the social and cultural fabric of Guyana.

This project is a reflection of our commitment to the community and aligns with our tagline, “We See Guyana Through Your Eyes.”

We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to sharing the beauty of Guyana with our customers.”

Remarks from Kamrul Baksh – Director, Guyana Tourism Authority:

“This is a great initiative from GBTI, one that adds significant value to the promotion of Destination Guyana, and we’re happy to partner with GBTI in providing the images, which will be credited, to the photographers. It will give visitors to GBTI ATMs across the country a glimpse into our tourism product, showcasing its natural beauty, wildlife, culture, and wonderful landscapes. This initiative will appeal to those traveling and looking to book tours.

The Ministry of Tourism and Guyana Tourism Authority are very happy to be part of this initiative and hopes it will be a catalyst for other corporate entities to come on board and support the Government of Guyana in the development and promotion of tourism in Guyana.”

A Visual Celebration of Guyana

In a unique collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority, other agencies and our Team members, GBTI’s redesigned ATM rooms will showcase stunning visuals that capture the essence of Guyana. Customers will be greeted by images of our landmarks, flora and fauna and our rich cultural traditions. Each ATM room will be transformed into a visual journey through Guyana

Enhancing the Customer Experience

The redesigned ATM rooms aim to create a more engaging and enjoyable environment for customers. By incorporating elements of Guyana’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, the bank provides a serene and inspiring atmosphere, making routine banking transactions a pleasant experience. The new ATM rooms evoke a sense of pride and connection to our nation’s heritage, fostering a deeper bond between GBTI and the community.

The Unveiling

GBTI and the Guyana Tourism Authority unveiled the first of many redesigned ATM rooms at the Giftland mall on Friday 14th of June. This room showcases the Majestic Kaieteur Falls. Look out for the launch of our other ATM’s as we are in the process of redesigning them.

By celebrating Guyana’s heritage through the redesign of our ATM rooms, GBTI and the Guyana Tourism Authority reaffirm their dedication to fostering a sense of national pride and community spirit. We look forward to welcoming customers to experience this unique blend of banking convenience and cultural celebration.

