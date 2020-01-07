Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani cops silver in Honolulu Open tournament

Badminton sensation Guyanese Priyanna Ramdhani has, in 2020, wasted no time in adding a silver medal to her already vast collection of medals obtained from playing her favourite sport.

Over the past weekend, this 18-year-old copped a silver medal playing in the finals of the 2020 Honolulu Open ‘A Division’ Badminton tournament, hosted in Hawaii, USA from January 3-5, 2020.

This is the first tournament in which she has participated for 2020.

Priyanna spent her birthday (January 2) travelling from Canada, where she secured a scholarship some months ago, to Hawaii to attend the Honolulu Open; and from all indications, her training during the Christmas holiday has paid off greatly: she has been able to compete in the senior division, although she is still considered a junior player. And she medalled!

In the round-robin segment of the Open Singles ‘A Division’ tournament, Ramdhani competed against Rachel Cheung, whom she defeated 21-11, 21-13. She then competed against Samantha Hsu, whom she also defeated 21-15, 21-17.

However, she lost her momentum in the final when she competed against Eyota Kwan, who defeated her 21-13, 21-10, hence her earning silver. The silver medal is a great start to the year, and shows Priyanna’s consistency in the sport, but she will be looking to continue the exceptional performances she had recorded in 2019.

2019 Achievements:

Bronze: (Singles) ACAC #1 Tournament in Olds, Alberta Canada 2019

Bronze: (Mixed Doubles) The Kings University Open Tournament in Edmonton, Canada 2019

Gold: (Singles) Yonex Alberta Series #1 ‘B Flight’ Tournament in Calgary, Canada 2019

Gold: (Women’s Doubles) Yonex Alberta Series # 1 ‘B Flight’ Tournament in Calgary, Canada 2019

Gold: (Mixed Doubles) Yonex Alberta Series #1 ‘C Flight’ Tournament in Calgary, Canada 2019

Semi-Finals: (Singles) Yonex Alberta Series #1 ‘A Flight’ Tournament in Calgary, Canada 2019

Semi-Finals:(Women’s Doubles) Yonex Alberta Series #1 ‘A Flight’ Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

Silver: Yonex AJC Junior Under-19 Tournament in Airdrie Alberta, Canada 2019

3 Gold: (Triple Champion) Caribbean International Under-19 Championships in Barbados 2019

1 Bronze & 2 Quarter-Finals at the Caribbean International Senior Championships in Barbados 2019

Qualified and participated in the Pan-Am Games in Lima Peru 2019

First Round- Jamaica International in Kingston 2019