Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani cops silver in 1st Canadian tournament

Guyanese badminton sensation Priyanna Ramdhani commenced her time in Canada with a bang, copping a silver medal in the Yonex Alberta Junior Circuit (AJC) Airdrie Junior Under-19 competition.

Hosted from September 27 to 29 in Airdire, Alberta Canada, this tournament saw the 17-year-old reaching the final in her first competition since accepting a scholarship at the Olds College and Broncos Badminton team.

In that highly anticipated final, the Guyanese, whose only hurdle was the cold conditions, lost to Gao Badminton Club’s Tia Clark 12-21, 20-21.

Before the final, Ramdhani had a spotless run in the preliminary round. In the Group ‘B’ playoff, she defeated Roya Mehri of the Gao Badminton Tao Club 21-10, 21-5, and Chole Crump of Edison Badminton Centre 21-8, 21-6.

Moving into the semifinal, Priyanna overcame Glencoe Club’s Emilia Hayland 21-9, 21-6 to make her way into the final.

The 17-year-old is again expected to test her skills this weekend in the Yonex Alberta Seris #1 Sunridge. She will hit the courts for the Ladies Singles, Ladies doubles with Mary Smith, and Mixed Doubles with her older brother Narayan Ramdhani.

The tournament which will run from October 4-6 in Calgary Alberta.