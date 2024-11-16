Guyana’s leadership recognised at COP29 in Baku

The Government of Guyana has been actively participating in critical negotiations at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – while also receiving international recognition for its global leadership in climate action. Held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024, the conference has so far seen several events which highlighted Guyana’s contributions to advancing practical climate solutions.

Award for transparency in climate reporting

Guyana was honoured with the Transparency Award at the Biennial Transparency

Report (BTR) event. The award, presented by Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, of the

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), recognised

Guyana’s commitment to transparent climate reporting. As one of the first countries

globally to undergo an in-country review of its BTR, Guyana has set a global precedent

for enhancing the quality and transparency of climate data. Senior Director of Climate

and REDD+ at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Pradeepa Bholanath, accepted the

award on behalf of the country.

Co-chairmanship of the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP)

Building on its previous role as chair of the Carbon Markets Working Group, Guyana

has now assumed the position of co-chair of the Forest and Climate Leaders’

Partnership, alongside the United Kingdom. The FCLP was established at COP26 in

Glasgow after over 100 global leaders committed to ambitious action to halt and reverse

forest loss and land degradation by 2030. This partnership, now comprising over 30

countries, aims to advance practical solutions, integrating forest conservation with

sustainable development.

At the event announcing the new co-chairs, it was highlighted that Guyana had received

US$227 million in results-based payments from the Guyana-Norway Agreement and

US$237.5 million to date from its groundbreaking agreement with Hess for the sale of

ART-TREES credits. This represents one of the largest flows of forest carbon finance

globally and served as a focal point for discussions among attendees. Providing remarks,

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat said, “The Government of Guyana is

pleased to join the United Kingdom as co-chairs of the Forest and Climate Leaders’

Partnership (FCLP). The coming year will be vital for global efforts on forests, with

Brazil’s hosting of the next COP bringing much-needed focus to this priority. The good

news is that forest countries and communities are not lacking in ambition—what they

need is to be able to access practical pathways to realise that ambition. Countries in the

FCLP, as well as others, are already advancing a menu of solutions, so we must create

the opportunity in the coming year to go further and faster.”

He added, “We know from experience that results-based payments and carbon credits

can combine action on forests with sustainable development and ambitious climate

action. We know how this can be scaled. So now is not the time for endless theoretical

debates on obscure matters. It is time for measurable, accountable action. The Forest

Climate Leaders Partnership has set itself ambitious objectives and a credible roadmap

for action. If their members, and other countries working alongside them, manage to

achieve these objectives, it could result in the single biggest contribution to averting

catastrophic climate change between now and 2030. This could literally be the

difference between success and failure in meeting the goals of the Paris Climate

Agreement.”

Meanwhile, Pradeepa Bholanath, along with the Deputy of the National Toshaos

Council, Sonia Latchman, shared Guyana’s experiences, emphasising the importance of

indigenous peoples and local communities in forest conservation and climate solutions.

Participation in key climate negotiations.

Guyana has actively participated in the ongoing negotiations on critical elements of the

Paris Agreement, including Article 6, REDD+, climate finance, and adaptation. These

negotiations aim to finalise frameworks that enable countries to implement effective

market and non-market mechanisms, access finance for forest conservation, and

enhance resilience to climate change impacts. Guyana continues to advocate for

practical, results-based approaches that integrate ambitious climate action with

sustainable development.

The LCDS’ Stakeholder Engagement Coordinator, Vanessa Benn, participated in an

event hosted by Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, where Guyana’s

pioneering experience with carbon markets was included in a Commonwealth

publication aimed at helping member states access climate finance. During the event,

the Commonwealth Finance Hub, an initiative launched by former President Dr.

Bharrat Jagdeo, was highlighted by the Secretary-General. This initiative has now

enabled Commonwealth developing countries to access hundreds of millions of dollars

in climate finance, significantly advancing their climate and development goals.

Commentary from international leaders.

The UK’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net-Zero, Ed Miliband, praised

Guyana’s proactive approach to climate action and its leadership within the FCLP. He

highlighted Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 as a model for

other nations. President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, the outgoing chair of the FCLP,

also commended Guyana’s dedication to sustainable forest management and its

significant contributions to global climate initiatives.

