Guyana’s Keemo Paul “Life Stories” film released by Hero CPL

The Hero Caribbean Premier League have released the second episode of their Life Stories series. This episode features Guyanese all-rounder Keemo Paul who tells the story of his early life growing up in Saxacalli, a small fishing village on the Essequibo river.

According to CPL, in the film, Keemo explains how he came from humble beginnings in a village that is 25 miles from the nearest road with no running water or electricity to be one of the most exciting young cricketers in the world. We meet his family and friends who helped mold him into the man he is today and Keemo tells us how the tragic loss of his sister had such an impact on his life and career.

This heart-warming story is the second in a series of three films the CPL made during last year’s tournament with Sunset+Vine and Trombone productions.

The first featured Oshane Thomas and the next film tells the story of Rovman Powell.

Paul Pritchett-Brown, CPL’s Head of Production, said: “There are some truly amazing stories in Caribbean cricket, and Keemo’s is one that resonated with us as soon as we started planning for this project. We were honoured to be welcomed so warmly when we visited Saxacalli and we are very excited for people to hear Keemo’s story.”

The prolific player will be part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ line-up for the CPL 2020 season.