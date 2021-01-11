Guyana’s Foreign Minister meets with Venezuelan official

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today met with Moses Chavez, Chargé d’ Affaires, Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

According to a short statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI), during the meeting, Minister Todd registered the strong objection of the Government of Guyana over events that are developing in Caracas related to the attempts by Venezuela to assume jurisdiction over marine and submarine areas, solely based on unilateral action without due regard for international law and the rights of Guyana.

Last week, the Nicolás Maduro Government issued a decree claiming for Venezuela sovereignty and exclusive sovereign rights in the waters and seabed adjacent to Guyana’s coast, west of the Essequibo River – a move which President Dr Irfaan Ali has staunchly rejected.

On Sunday, the US threw its support behind Guyana, saying that Guyana’s application currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the legal and peaceful way in settling the decades-long border controversy between the neighbouring states.

The new decree issued by President Maduro comes days before the world court is scheduled to hold a case management hearing on Guyana’s application for a final and binding settlement of the border controversy with Venezuela.