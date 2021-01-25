Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister to meet with Venezuelan counterpart today at 4pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd is expected to meet, virtually, with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza to discuss the status of Guyanese registered fishing vessels – the Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf and crew which were detained by the Venezuelan Coast Guard.

Todd and Arreaza, who serves as Venezuela’s Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, is slated to meet at 16:00h (4pm).

The fishing vessels and crew were detained by Venezuelan naval vessel Commandante Hugo Chavez GC 24 on Thursday last. The vessels were at the time operating off the coast of Waini Point, well within Guyana’s territory.

The crew members and vessels are currently illegally detained at Port Guiria, Venezuela.

This morning, Todd called in the Chargé d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Moses Chavez to transfer a protest note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guyana to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

The protest note firmly condemns the illegal detention of the captains and crews of the Guyanese registered fishing vessels, the Lady Nayera and the Sea Wolf, and calls for their immediate release.

“The action coming out of Caracas is distasteful,” Todd said in the note.

He further added that based on latitude and longitude, the two vessels were well within Guyana’s territory.”

The Foreign Minister highlighted the regional zone of peace and called for Venezuela to operate in a manner consistent with international rule of law. He reiterated Guyana’s commitment to the International Court of Justice as a means of bringing to a close the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, the two vessels were intercepted by Venezuelan naval vessel Commandante Hugo Chavez GC 24, while operating off the coast of Waini Point at a position of N 80 49’ 06”/ w 590 37’ 40” W.

The Government of Guyana is using all diplomatic channels to ensure the safe return of the crew and vessels to Guyana.

Today’s meeting will be specifically focused on the welfare and release of the crew, their catch, and vessels.