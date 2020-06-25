Guyana’s electorate spoke clearly – Michael Kozak

As international pressure continues to mount for the results emanating from the national recount to be used as the basis for the declaration of the final elections results, acting Assistant Secretary for the US Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael Kozak, has taken to social media to repeat that Guyanese spoke clearly at the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

His statement came on the heels of both the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of American States (OAS) saying that the 34-day national recount has already certified the votes cast almost four months ago.

Ambassador Kozak tweeted today: “Guyana’s electorate spoke clearly & respected international observers @OAS_official & @CARICOMorg have certified the recount results as credible. We join them in calling for a conclusion to the electoral process in #Guyana & the announcement of a winner.”