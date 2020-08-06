Guyana’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500 mark

As of August 5, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana has surpassed the 500-mark.

The total now stands at 509, following reports from the Ministry of Public Health that twelve more persons have tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry has also reported that three more persons have recovered from COVID-related illnesses to take that total to 189. Deaths remain at 22.

Currently, there are 298 active cases in institutional isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 38 persons in institutional quarantine and one patient housed in the COVID-19 ICU.

In total 5,057 persons have been tested for the virus with 4,548 yielding negative results.

Globally, the WHO is reporting that as of August 1, positive cases stand at 18,354,342 with 696,147 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases now stand at 9,841,842 with a total of 367,934 deaths.

Citizens are reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they must go out.