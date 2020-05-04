Guyana’s COVID-19 cases jump to 92

The Public Health Ministry is reporting that as of Monday, May 4, there ten new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 92.

The number of persons recovered thus far has increased to twenty-seven (27), however, COVID-19 deaths remain at 9.

Six hundred and thirty-nine (639) persons have been tested, of whom five hundred and forty-seven (547) are negative.

There are three (3) persons in our COVID-19 ICU, seven (7) in our institutional quarantine and fifty-six (56) in isolation.

To date the total number of patients seen in the COVID-19 ICU is 25 with 7 deaths being registered within the ICU.

Total number of patients who recovered and were discharged from IICU : 3