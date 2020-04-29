Guyana’s COVID-19 cases jump to 78

The number of COVID–19 cases in Guyana has jumped to 78, an increase of three within 24 hours.

The number of persons recovered thus far has increased to eighteen (18).

Deaths from the COVID-19 virus remain at 8.

Five hundred and nineteen (519) persons have been tested, of whom four hundred and forty-one (441) are negative.

There are three (3) persons in our COVID-19 ICU, eighteen (18) in our institutional quarantine and fifty-two (52) in isolation.

Authorities say Central Georgetown continues to be the epicenter with the positive cases identified coming from the following communities; in the north of Georgetown: Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg.

In the south of Georgetown: Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park.