Guyana’s COVID-19 cases climb to 152

The Ministry of Public Health today (Saturday, May 30, 2020) announced that two more confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded, bring the country’s total number of cases to 152.

Earlier today, caretaker Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence had announced Guyana’s 12th COVID-19 death. The latest victim was an 87-year-old man, Daymon John, who was a resident of the Palms Geriatric Home, died early this morning. He is the second resident of the facility to have died from the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of persons tested for COVID-19 has increased to 1,604, of which 1,452 are negative.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard, two persons are still in the dedicated COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC). The number of recovered persons to date remains at 67.

There are currently 73 persons in institutional isolation and another 24 in institutional quarantine.