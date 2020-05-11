Guyana’s COVID-19 cases climb to 109

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Guyana is now 109.

“Today, 61 days after our first positive case we are faced with a situation where over the weekend, we recorded seven new cases and today we are reporting yet another five (5) new cases bringing the total number of new cases in three days to twelve (12) and the total number of confirmed cases to 109,” caretaker Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence disclosed.

In the last 24 hours, an additional 16 tests were done, bringing the total number of persons tested to nine hundred and thirty (930) with eight hundred and twenty-one (821) persons testing negative.

The COVID-19 deaths remain at 10. Thirty-six (36) persons have since recovered. There are six (6) persons in the COVID-19 ICU with one intubated, and sixty-three (63) in institutional isolation.

“Fellow Guyanese, we have constantly been pleading with you to come forward if you have been in contact with a positive case. We have also listed the areas where confirmed cases have been identified but still there is a reluctance for you to disclose your contacts.”

Lawrence noted “We must seriously think about flattening the curve and containing the spread of the virus so that we all can return to normalcy. Therefore, we ask you to put aside fear & stigma and come forward and provide the information so that your loved one, your friend or acquaintance can avoid the risk of contracting this disease and possibly losing their life.”