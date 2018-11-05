Guyana’s Cleveland Forde sprints home to South American 10K win

Cleveland Forde yesterday finished the second leg of the South American 10K just as he did the first, with a blistering sprint across the finish line at the National Park.

It was an emphatic finish in the National Park with a massive crowd cheering on Guyana’s distance stalwarts as they edged closer and closer to home.

Unlike the usually scorching sun, the weather conditions were favourable with overcast skies, to the athlete’s content.

The Kitty Public Road was the true test for the competitors as the leading group slowly disbanded, with the usual suspects looking to get ahead. At this point, Jonathan Fagundes led the race. Expectantly, Cleveland ‘Little Kenyan’ Forde was foot and foot behind.

His acceleration showed however when the racers took their first turn into the national park, it was as if the distance stalwart had switched disciplines to sprint, eating up one competitor after the other. The battle was then left between Winston Missigher and Forde, but once again Forde got the better of him with a 34.07s win. Missigher ended on 34.09s and Cleveland Thomas rounded off third with 34.18s.

In the women’s senior division, Grenadian Kenisha Pascal outran her Guyanese opponents for the win. Sheama Tyrell and Kezra Murray made up the top three for the women.

The trio of Forde, Missigher and Thomas will now be looking to overcome their last hurdle in Panama to complete the three-part race.